HEC releases list of unrecognized institutions

The Higher Education Commission has released an alert for parents and students to stay aware of “unrecognised” educational institutions, including universities and their campuses in Pakistan.

The HEC said in its alert issued on social media on August 30,”The Higher Education Commission (HEC), Pakistan recognises degrees of accredited universities/institutions from public and private sector in Pakistan along with their approved campuses as mentioned on HEC website”.

“Besides, a list of illegal /fake institutions is also available on HEC website,” said the education commission, before making any decision to get admission for higher studies students should have a look at the list released by HEC. HEC has provided students with a list of unrecognised/fake institutions. They also compiled lists of recognised campuses of public and private institutions, recognised universities and recognised foreign collaboration institutions for the benefit of students.

#HECAlert – 𝗔𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗣𝗮𝗿𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 & 𝗦𝘁𝘂𝗱𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝗕𝗲𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗨𝗻𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗼𝗴𝗻𝗶𝘇𝗲𝗱 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗶𝘁𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 / 𝗨𝗻𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗲𝘀 / 𝗖𝗮𝗺𝗽𝘂𝘀𝗲𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗣𝗮𝗸𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗻 pic.twitter.com/RF5eLfn9HD — HEC Pakistan (@hecpkofficial) August 30, 2021

“It is hereby notified for the awareness of the general public that Islamic University of Pakistan, Sialkot is a non-chartered and unrecognised university. Hence, its name is included in the list of illegal/fake institutions available on the HEC website,” The HEC particularly mentioned the Islamic University of Pakistan, Sialkot to be an unrecognised educational institution.

The HEC strongly advised students not to take admission in those institutions which are not mentioned on the HEC website.The HEC also advised students and parents to “check and verify the status of university/institution and its campus” from the lists available on the education commission’s website. In case students take admission to unrecognised institutions, degrees issued to them will not be acceptable by the HEC, warned the education commission.