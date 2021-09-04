Employee arrested for issuing fake COVID certificates, says Punjab Health Department

LAHORE: The Punjab health department has arrested one of its employee involved in making fake COVID-19 vaccination certificates in Lahore, on Saturday. As majority of people haven’t been vaccinated yet, one of the employee of Punjab health department named Abdul Rehman has been arrested for issuing fake COVID-19 vaccination certificates to the people for Rs.4000. Abdul Rehman is a grade 4 employee in the health department of Punjab.

According to the statistics released by NCOC today, Pakistan recorded another 79 deaths and 3,980 infections by corona-virus pandemic during the last 24 hours (Friday). As per the NCOC figures, after the addition of 79 new deaths, the overall toll has now increased to 26,114 whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,175,558 after adding the fresh 3,980 cases. During the last 24 hours (Friday), a total of 64,053 tests were conducted throughout Pakistan whereas the positivity ratio stood at 6.21 percent.