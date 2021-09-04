Drama serial ‘Dewangi’ with leading cast nominated for LSA 2021

The genre of Pakistani drama serial ‘Dewangi’ was based on romanticism, mystery and obsession. The drama was aired on Geo entertainments, produced by Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi under 7th Sky Entertainment. Hiba Bukhari and Danish Taimoor in the lead role won the viewers attention and appreciation for their performances. The drama has been nominated for ‘Best TV Serial’ for Lux Style Awards 2021.

The story revolved around Nageen (Hiba Bukhari), who belonged from a lower-middle-class background, and Sultan Durrani (Danish Taimoor), a wealthy businessman who was from a political background. Sultan lost his parents at a very young age and lived with his grandmother Bi Jaan (Ismat Zaidi) ever since. Nageen lives with her sister Nuzhat (Faiza Gillani), brother-in-law Rashid (Noor-ul-Hassan) and Rashid’s mother. Nageen only got slavish jobs because she didn’t have a degree, and was hired as a bus hostess at a private bus company.

Both leading characters Hiba Bukhari and Danish Taimoor have been nominated for ‘Best TV Actress’ female and ‘Best TV Actor’ male respectively on viewer’s Choice for their stellar performance. In the last episode, which gained over 16 million views on YouTube, Nageen shoted Sultan, who died in hospital. Nageen and Haroon, the role played by Ali Abbas, ended up together while Sultan died in the hospital.