Lahore DSP’s son tortures citizen, gun-toting and aerial firing video gone viral

Lahore: On Saturday, DSP Umar Farooq Baloch’s son for his TikTok videos tortured a young boy, his gun-toting and aerial firing video has gone viral on TikTok.

In routine Abu Bakar Baloch upload videos of ragging and torturing others, most of his video content is related to violence and arms show off openly. His father is posted in the North Cantt area.

Abu Bakar Baloch is using his father’s post to make videos of torture, according to the reports DSP’s son is using three different types of guns in his TikTok videos. Due to his activities, he is becoming a symbol of terror in his area.