PDM plans to organise 30 rallies by 2021 end, sources

ISLAMABAD: The anti-government alliance aka Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is planning to organise a protest Caravan with almost 30 public meetings, Daily Times reported Saturday morning.

More decisions on its schedule during its upcoming September 10 meeting, the publication reported. However, PDM’s schedule is not final yet and it is not clear if the rallies will round off in Islamabad or not.

PDM chief Fazlur Rehman put forward this idea of arranging 30 rallies across the country till the end of the year, sources were cited as saying. He made this proposal during the alliance’s recent meeting in Karachi which was also addressed by Nawaz Sharif from London.

Last week, the PDM, in its first demonstration in months, at Karachi’s Bagh-e-Jinnah, announced its campaign is still alive and asked the people to “rise and bring a revolution”.

The Opposition alliance said it will “bury the government with a tide of people that will storm Islamabad”.

PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who was the last to address the rally, had said that PTI’s performance has exposed how the government has ruined the state turned the people “insecure”.

‘PDM to be dealt with as per law’

Earlier on Monday, Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said if the PDM marched on Islamabad, it would be dealt with as per law adding that the politics of Maulana Fazlur Rehman was reckless.

He further said, “Opposition should prepare for the next elections as its narrative will not get acceptance from the masses.” Adding that the position does politics on trivial issues while on the other hand, the government is focusing on the global issues.

The minister said that by the time the next general elections are held, all unresolved NAB cases will be clear up.