Sehat Card beneficiaries can now register complaints on Citizen Portal

ISLAMABAD: The beneficiaries of Sehat Insaf Card would now be able to register their complaints regarding the availability of the facility or others at the Pakistan Citizen Portal for their early redressal.

On Prime Minister Imran Khan’s directives, the complaints related to health insurance card have now been linked with the Pakistan Citizen Portal, specifying a special category namely Sehat Insaf Card, according to the Prime Minister Delivery Unit.

By using the portal, the beneficiaries can now register their complaints about the refusal from treatment by any designated hospital, dearth of facilities as well as the conduct of the staff. Moreover, they can also report on non-provision of receipts of medical expenditures, delay in treatment, or any negligence.

Moreover, the complaints regarding the issues of hospitals on Sehat Insaf Card panel like delay in empanelment, contract, rate or payment issues, and misconduct of relevant government officers would also be received through the portal. The senior officials of the State Life Insurance Corporation have been allocated a special dashboard and the Chairman would ensure early redressal of the complaints.