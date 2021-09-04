Govt spends Rs4.979bn on agriculture uplift projects under NAEP

The government had spent an amount of Rs4,979.494 million under Prime Minister National Agriculture Emergency Program during the fiscal year 2020-21 to uplift the local agriculture sector, increase per-acre crop output and enhance farm income.The amount was allocated in Federal Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) 2020-21 as of federal component as the government was intended to spend over Rs81.774 billion under the aforesaid program, which aimed at turning around the local agriculture sector by achieving maximum per-acre crop output of all major crops, water conservations and livestock and fisheries development, said an official in the Ministry of National Food Security and Research. While talking to APP, he said that during the last fiscal year, the government had spent Rs29.560 million for the cage culture cluster development project and Rs129.090 million for calf feedlot fattening in order to enhance meat and fish production .













