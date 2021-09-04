PDWP approves seven schemes worth Rs21.475bn

Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Friday approved seven development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs21,475.794 million.

These schemes were approved in the 8th PDWP meeting of current fiscal year 2021-22 presided over by Chairman of Planning and Development Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The approved development schemes included “Insaf Afternoon Schools Programme” at the cost of Rs6,355.728 million, “establishment of 100 bedded hospital in UC Lakhwanwal tehsil and district Gujrat” at the cost of Rs1,398.978 million, “prevention and control of non-communicable diseases like diabetes, hypertension, cancers etc. (revised)” at the cost of Rs1,909.18 million, “Enhanced HIV/AIDS Control Programme Punjab (3 years) (phase-II) (revised)” at the cost of Rs2,379.410 million, “development of online statistical system in Punjab” at the cost of Rs496.068 million and “construction of gated head regulator from RD.205+000 to 283+000/L of BRBD Link Canal” at the cost of Rs675.707 while “dualization of road from GT road (Samma) to Gujrat – Dinga Road i/c Gujrat flyover length is 31km district Gujrat (revised)” at the cost of Rs8,263.723 has been cleared and recommended to federal government for CDWP.

Provincial Secretary Mujahid Sherdil, members of the Planning and Development Board, provincial secretaries of concerned departments, and other senior representatives of relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.