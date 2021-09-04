Plastic materials exports increase 59.28pc

The exports of plastic materials during the first month of FY 2021-22 grew by 59.28 percent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of the previous year. During the period from July 21, Plastic materials worth $30,100 were exported as compared to the exports of $18,897 of the same period of last year. According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of chemicals and pharma products increased by 61.37 percent, worth $121,152 were exported as compared to worth $75,078 in the same period of the previous year. Meanwhile, the exports of onyx manufactured increased by 118.47 percent, worth $627,000 were also exported in the current financial year as compared to the exports of valuing $287,000 in the same period of the previous year. During the period under view, other chemicals exports increased by 111.13 percent as worth $66,760 were exported in the current fiscal year.













