Weekly inflation up by 0.67pc as food prices surge

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on September 2, 2021 for the combined consumption group witnessed an increase of 0.67 percent as compared to the previous week while it went 12.53 percent up on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.

According to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Friday, the combined index was at 153.16 on September 2, 2021 as compared to 152.14 on August 26, 2021 while the index was recorded at 136.11 a year ago on September 3, 2020. The SPI is computed on a weekly basis to assess the price movements of essential commodities at a shorter interval of time so as to review the price situation in the country. The SPI comprises 51 essential items and the prices are being collected from 50 markets in 17 cities of the country.

During the week under review, out of 51 items, prices of 17 (33.33pc) items increased, prices of 08 (15.69pc) items decreased and prices of 26 (50.98pc) items remained constant. The SPI for the current week ended on September 2, 2021 recorded an increase of 0.67pc with most of the items increased, mainly, chicken (13.17pc), onions (6.64pc), garlic (5.37pc), pulse Masoor (4.20pc), eggs (3.23pc), wheat flour (2.39pc), tea prepared (1.72pc) and sugar (1.67pc) with joint impact of (0.78pc) into the overall SPI for combined group of (0.67pc). On the other hand decrease in the prices of bananas (5.35pc), LPG (2.74pc), tomatoes (1.57pc), pulse Moong (1.43pc), diesel (1.32pc), petrol (1.25pc), potatoes (0.55pc) and rice basmati broken (0.39pc) was observed.

According to the PBS data, the year-on-year trend depicts increase of 12.53pc with most of the items increased, mainly, LPG (50.57pc), chicken (50.23pc), electricity for Q1 (46.55pc), vegetable ghee 1-kg (38.88pc), mustard oil (36.98pc), vegetable ghee 2.5-kg (36.47pc), chillies powder (35.71pc), cooking oil 5-liter (34.98pc), gents sandal (33.37pc), eggs (28.63pc), gents sponge chappal (25.13pc) and washing soap (21.47pc), while a major decrease was observed in the prices of potatoes (28.01pc), tomatoes (27.42pc) and pulse Moong (20.39pc).

The weekly SPI percentage change by income groups showed that SPI across all quantiles ranged between 0.63 percent and 0.80 percent. The lowest income group witnessed a weekly increase of 0.76 percent while the highest income group recorded an increase of 0.63 percent.

On a yearly basis, analysis of SPI change across different income segments showed that SPI increased across all quantiles ranging between 12.04 percent and 15.51 percent. Yearly SPI for the lowest income group increased by 15.51 percent while the highest income group recorded an increase of 12.20 percent.