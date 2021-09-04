Prices of essential commodities re-fixed in district

The district administration in consultation with wholesalers, retailers, traders and consumer representatives re-fixed the wholesale and retail prices of various essential commodities. In this regard, a meeting of the district price control committee was held with Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad in the chair on Friday.

The meeting reviewed the current market prices of essential items, fluctuation in their availability and fixed new prices for the open market. According to details, the price of the basin will be Rs125 per kg wholesale,while the retail price is Rs130 per kg.

Similarly, gram white Rs165 per kg and Rs170 per kg respectively, White gram (smal)l Rs135 per kg and Rs140 per kg, black gram at Rs123 per kg and Rs128 per kg, black gram (small) at Rs120 per kg and Rs124 per kg, pulse gram at Rs125 and Rs130 per kg. Pulse gram small Rs118 and Rs124 per kg, pulse moong kori unwashed Rs120 and Rs124 per kg, pulse maash washed Rs225 and Rs230 per kg, pulse maash unwashed Rs188 and Rs193 per kg. Pulse masoor will be sold at Rs165 and Rs170 per kg, pulse masoor(small) at Rs170 and Rs175 per Kg. Rice super basmati (new) at Rs110 and Rs115 per kg, super basmati (old) at Rs115 and Rs120 per kg.

Rice will be sold at Rs55 and Rs60 per kg, milk at Rs90 per kg, yoghurt at Rs95 per kg, meat at Rs950 in tehsil city and Rs900 per kg in other tehsils. Beef will be sold at Rs450 per kg in tehsil city, Rs400 per kg in other tehsils, roti Rs7 per kg weighing 100 grams.

The prices of fruits and vegetables will be auctioned in the daily markets,while the prices of poultry products will be provided by the Livestock Poultry Association to the secretary market committee at 7am daily in consultation with the Livestock Poultry Association.

The deputy commissioner said that price control magistrates were active in carrying out raids in the markets and there would be no concession from illegitimate profiteers.