Over 5pc surplus witnessed in Pakistan-Bangladesh trade: SBP

Pakistan’s goods and services trade with Bangladesh witnessed a surplus of 5.71 percent during the first month of the current financial year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period of the previous year. The overall exports to Bangladesh were recorded at $51.033 million during July (2021-22) against exports of $48.297 million during July (2020-21), showing growth of 5.66 percent, SBP data revealed. Overall Pakistan’s exports to all countries also witnessed an increase of 19.73 percent in the first month, from $1.885 billion to $2.257 billion, the SBP data said. On the other hand, the imports from Bangladesh during the period under review were recorded at $3.518 million against $3.948 million last year, showing a decrease of 10.89 percent in July (2021-22). The overall imports rose by 51.70 percent, from $3.557 billion to $5.396 billion, according to the data. The trade surplus during the period under review was recorded at $47.515 million against $44.349 million during the same period of last year, showing 63.58 percent growth.













