England 290 all out, lead India by 99 on first innings in fourth Test

LONDON: England were bowled out for 290 in reply to India’s first innings 191, a lead of 99 runs, on the second day of the fourth Test at the Oval on Friday.Ollie Pope top-scored with 81 on his Surrey home ground after only being recalled to the team when wicketkeeper Jos Buttler decided to miss the match to attend the birth of his second child.All-rounder Chris Woakes, in his first Test in over a year, made 50 after England leading England’s attack with 4-55 on Thursday.Woakes was only 17 not out when No. 11 James Anderson came to the crease but the pair added 35 before he was run out.Anderson was unbeaten on one, the England great’s 100th not out in Test cricket.

The hosts were struggling at 62-5 early on Friday after paceman Umesh Yadav, playing his first Test in nearly two years, removed nightwatchman Craig Overton and Dawid Malan during a return of 3-76 in 19 overs.Yadav had also bowled England captain Joe Root for just 21 on Thursday after the world’s top-ranked Test batsman had made three hundreds this series.But Pope revived the innings as he shared partnerships of 89 and 71 with Jonny Bairstow (37) and Moeen Ali (35) respectively.This five-match series is level at 1-1.