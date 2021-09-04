Unvaccinated NBA players face strict protocols

LOS ANGELES: Unvaccinated NBA players will be kept apart from vaccinated teammates and will be required to undergo more stringent testing as part of Covid-19 protocols proposed for the upcoming season, ESPN reported on Thursday.The network reported that under a memo detailing the new protocols already sent to teams, unvaccinated players will be given lockers as far as possible from vaccinated players.Unvaccinated individuals would also be required to sit in different areas from vaccinated teammates when dining or travelling on planes and buses, the report said.More frequent testing for unvaccinated players is also detailed in the proposals. Unvaccinated players will need to be tested on game days and practice days and could even be required to be tested twice on game days.However vaccinated players will only need to be tested if they show symptoms of Covid-19 or come into contact with someone infected with the virus.Unvaccinated players who come into close contact with a positive case will have to submit to a mandatory seven-day quarantine.Vaccinated players will not be required to face quarantine, provided they do not test positive for the virus.ESPN said the protocols had not yet been made final and talks between the league and the National Basketball Players Association were ongoing.The NBA’s 2021-2022 regular season gets under way on October 19, with the Brooklyn Nets facing the Milwaukee Bucks and the Los Angeles Lakers hosting the Golden State Warriors.













