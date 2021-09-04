Pottery making exhibition opens at Lok Virsa

A 10-days ‘Pottery Making Exhibition’ started on Friday at the National Institute of Folk & Traditional Heritage (NIFTH) aiming to promote traditional pottery making, create awareness among the masses about this centuries’ old craft tradition and provide a platform for artisans to use earn livelihood for their families.

At the opening of the exhibition Executive Director Lok Virsa Talha Ali said it is an important opportunity for people, especially youth to visit the exhibition and learn about the process involved from the respective master artisans who will not only demonstrate their work in front of visitors but will also sell their products at the occasion.

He said it may be mentioned here that traditional pottery has been a source of attraction for many local and foreign tourists due to its decorative nature and attractive designs, engravings reminding the lost glory of the past culture of centuries-old heritage.

Adding he said Pottery, one of the oldest and most widespread of the decorative arts, consisting of objects made of clay and hardened with heat the objects made are commonly useful ones, such as vessels for holding liquids or plates or bowls from which food can be served.

He said there were various types of pottery including Earthenware, Stoneware, and Porcelain dating back to nine hundred old centuries these require increasingly more specific clay material and increasingly higher firing temperatures.

All three are made in glazed and unglazed varieties, for different purposes this may also be decorated by various techniques.

He further highlighted the working of ‘Pottery’ is basically the process of the products of forming vessels and other objects with clay and other ceramic materials, which are fired at high temperatures to give them a hard, durable form. Major types include earthenware, stoneware, and porcelain.

Adding he said the place where such wares are made by a potter is also called a pottery.

Turning is the process of finishing the greenware after it has dried to leather hardness the technique is used to smooth and finish foot rings on wheel-thrown wares or undercut places on moulded or jiggered pieces. It is usually done on the potter’s wheel or jigger as the ware revolves, he added.