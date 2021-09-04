Javed Akhtar reveals he urged Kangana to settle issues with Hrithik Roshan

Seasoned lyricist Javed Akhtar and Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut have locked horns in a bitter legal battle wherein the former has slammed the actress with a defamation case.

The Bombay High Court has adjourned the defamation case hearing and reserved its order on Kangana’s plea seeking to quash the case.

According to a news portal, during a recent hearing, Kangana’s lawyer stated that lyricist Javed Akhtar had called Kangana Ranaut and her sister, Rangoli Chandel, with the help of a doctor commonly known to both of them.

On his part, Javed Akhtar reportedly said in his statement to the court that he tried to advise and pacify Kangana Ranaut her to settle issues with Hrithik Roshan. He also stated that Kangana did not listen to him and said that she will handle the issue as per her choice.

Javed Akhtar had filed a criminal complaint against Kangana Ranaut in November last year before the Andheri metropolitan magistrate. He had filed the case following Kangana’s alleged ‘defamatory and baseless comments’ against him during a television interview. In December 2020, the court directed the Juhu police to conduct an inquiry into Akhtar s complaint and subsequently an offence of defamation was prima facie made out and the court initiated criminal proceedings against the actress. According to PTI, the High Court is likely to pass an order on Ranaut s plea challenging the defamation proceedings, on September 9.