As soap prices soar, people turn to Multani mitti

People in Multan have found a unique alternative to toilet soap after prices rose to as much as Rs 60 a bar. Multani mitti (Fuller’s Earth) has replaced soap in a number of households. People complain that the price of a small soap has increased from Rs 30 to Rs 60 and so the only choice they are left with is Multani mitti because of its cleansing properties.

The clay is named after Multan itself and has many benefits. It is rich in minerals such as magnesium chloride and aluminum magnesium silicate and is used in herbal products and organic face masks.

Fuller’s earth comes in a variety of colours such as brown, yellow and white. Although it looks like clay, it is grainier and has high water content.

BENEFITS OF MULTANI MITTI FOR SKIN — Multani mitti has exfoliating properties. It helps remove dead skin and blackheads.

It absorbs dirt and oil from the skin and reduces the size of pores.

It calms inflammation and helps reduce acne. It is advised that Multani mitti be used with either rose water or honey.

Multani mitti is thought to improve blood regulation, lighten sunburn and blemishes as well. However, Fuller’s earth can cause mild irritation. When inhaled, it may irritate your respiratory tract as well.