US donates 6.6m doses of Pfizer vaccine to Pakistan

In a bid to help Pakistan mitigate the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the United States has donated another 6.6 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine to Pakistan. Taking to Twitter, the US Embassy in Islamabad announced that the tranche of the vaccines has already been shipped to Pakistan, adding that it would help the country inoculate young and at-risk citizens. Per the tweet, the latest donation brings the total number of COVID-19 vaccines donated by the US to the Pakistani people to 15.8 million. “The United States is the single largest contributor supporting COVAX efforts toward global COVID-19 vaccine access,” it said. On August 26, the US had donated 3.7 million doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan under the COVAX programme. The donation came in addition to the 5.5 million Moderna vaccine doses donated by the US government to Pakistan in July. “There is an urgency, now more than ever, to put an end to this devastating pandemic, and Pakistan and the United States are continuing to work together to achieve that goal,” the US Embassy Chargé d’affaires Angela P Aggeler had said. Aggeler had added that “the US is proud to partner with the Pakistani people to defeat the COVID-19 pandemic.” She had said that together, the two countries will continue to build a world that is safe and secure against the coronavirus. It was further stated that both countries have been working together to improve infection prevention and control, were enhancing patient care, expanding laboratory testing, and supporting frontline healthcare workers.













