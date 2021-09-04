IHC reissues notice to FIA in Absar Alam case

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday again served notice to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on issuance of a notice to a journalist and former PEMRA chairman Absar Alam. Chief Justice Athar Minallah, hearing the case, expressed concern over non submission of comments from the FIA despite court orders. The deputy attorney general adopted the stance before the bench that this court had already suspended the FIA notice to the above journalist. He said after the orders of this court, the FIA had become more careful about the procedure. The chief justice remarked that his court just wanted the FIA to operate within the ambit of the law. He remarked that social media was a challenge for all of us, adding it was propagating false news. The chief justice remarked that the FIA used to serve notices to those whose opinion did not suit them. The court instructed the FIA to submit comments within one-week and adjourned the case till September 20.













