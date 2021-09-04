MSF supports Sindh govt in vaccination against Covid

As the fourth wave of Covid affects Pakistan, Médecins Sans Frontières, also known as Doctors Without Borders (MSF), has started to provide support for the mass Covid-19 vaccination campaign to the health department of Sindh in district Kemari, Karachi. The MSF has started Covid19 vaccination support activities together with the department of health at Rural Health Centre Sher Shah, district Kemari. MSF is also supporting the vaccination cold chain management and maintenance.

The vaccination centre at RHC Sher Shah is providing services seven days a week. MSF also plans to launch Covid-19 vaccination mobile clinics sites for the population of district Kemari. Director Health Services Karachi division Dr Akram Sultan has visited the vaccination centre and appreciated the support provided by MSF for the community. MSF’s Country Representative Faustin Mugande said, “The pandemic has covered the world with different variants and outbreak waves of Covid-19. The prevention of COVID-19 is a crucial part and we should work to reduce the increase of COVID-19. We are supporting the health authorities to minimize the spread of COVID-19 in Kemari district of Karachi”.

The Delta variant is dominant across Pakistan and is causing a 4th wave of the outbreak. The WHO has categorized this variant as a “variant of concern” as it is shown to be more contagious than other strains of the virus. The people are already getting vaccinated but an increased number of vaccinations against COVID-19 will help reduce morbidity and mortality as well as curtail the transmission of this disease among the populations of District Kemari, Karachi. The vaccines that are authorized for emergency use by WHO are delivered by the Department of Health (DoH), Sindh.

MSF is also supporting the health department in awareness raising and community engagement through its health promotion teams in district Kemari. The awareness messages on COVID-19 symptoms, prevention and vaccination protection are being delivered to the community through health promotion activites.