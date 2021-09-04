PPP leader Khursheed Shah shifted to jail from hospital

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Khursheed Shah was shifted from hospital to Central Jail by ambulance. PPP leader was arrested by the NAB from Islamabad two years ago on September 18. Few days after his arrest, he was shifted to a cardiac hospital where he remained under treatment. However, he had approached the Sindh High Court (SHC) for bail, but the court rejected Shah s plea as he was not in jail. It should be noted that a reference of Rs 1.23 billion against 18 persons, including Khursheed Shah, his sons and son-in-law Owais Shah, was being heard in Sukkur Accountability Court and his eldest son Farrukh Shah is already in jail.













