Ch Sarwar opens ‘Balochistan’s Free Hepatitis Programme’

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar inaugurated the “Balochistan’s Free Hepatitis Program” with coordination of Sarwar Foundation’s Punjab and Balochistan’s Hepatitis Control program.

The MoU was signed between Chairperson of Sarwar Foundation, Begum Parveen Sarwar and Dr Gul Sabeen Khan from Balochistan. Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that providing basic amenities including health and education to the people of Balochistan is the top priority of the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said that the whole nation salutes the people of Balochistan for fighting against terrorism and their contribution in the progress and stability of the country.

According to the details, during his visit to Quetta on Friday, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar met Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Agha and Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Soori at Governor House Quetta to discuss health and other issues including provision of clean drinking water for the people of Balochistan. Talks were held while Begum Perveen Sarwar, wife of Governor Punjab, Dr. Amjad Saqib, Chairman of Akhuwat, Rana Taqasar, Chairman Narcotics Control Committee Rana Taqasur and others were also present on the occasion.

While talking on occasion, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar said that protection of the rights of the people of Balochistan is being ensured for the first time in the history of the country and the federal government is spending all its resources with good intensions for the welfare of the people in the province. Governor Balochistan appreciated the role of NGOs led by Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar for eradicating clean drinking water in the province. During his visit to Quetta, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar also visited the office of IG Balochistan Rai Tahir and paid tributes to the police officers and personnel who were martyred in the fight against terrorism. IG Balochistan also briefed Governor Punjab about law and order situation .

Later, Governor Sarwar along with Sarwar Foundation’s Chairperson Begum Perveen Sarwar inaugurated the “Balochistan Free Hepatitis Program” at the Kabulan Medical Complex. On this occasion, Secretary Health Balochstajn and other officers of Health Department of Balochistan and Punjab Hepatitis Control Programme Khalid Mehmood and others were present. Addressing the gathering, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that Punjab Hepatitis Control Program is successfully underway after which we have launched “Balochistan Free Hepatitis Program” in collaboration with Balochistan Health Department and Hepatitis Control Program.