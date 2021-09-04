WFP planes, helis arrive in Pakistan to deliver food to Afghanistan

Six special planes and two helicopters of the United Nations’ (UN), World Food Program (WFP) arrived in Islamabad to deliver food to Afghanistan. As per details, Pakistan will be assisting UN to deliver food to Afghanistan. The Crisis Management Division had issued a special NOC to the CAA for UN helicopters and aircrafts. According to sources, WFP staff will take part in relief activities in Afghanistan. Helicopters will operate from Peshawar Airport. Sources said that the fixed wing planes will leave Islamabad Airport for Afghanistan. Pakistan has allowed the UN World Food Program to use Pakistani airports for relief efforts.













