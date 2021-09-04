Curfew continues in IOJK

Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government continued to impose strict curfew and communication clampdown on the second consecutive day, today, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir to prevent people from holding funeral prayers in absentia for the veteran Hurriyat leader, Syed Ali Gilani, and conducting a march towards Hyderpora to pay tribute to him.

According to Kashmir Media Service, call for the holding of funeral prayers and the march was given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference as part of its five-day calendar to protest the custodial death of the veteran Hurriyat leader. Responding to the APHC call, the people also observed complete shutdown, today.

The occupation authorities did not allow holding of Juma prayers in all mosques of the Kashmir Valley. Thousands of Indian troops deployed in every nook and corner of the occupied territory kept the resident indoors. However, despite curfew and heavy deployment of Indian forces’ personnel, people offered funeral prayers in absentia for Syed Ali Gilani in small groups in their respective localities at many places in the occupied territory.

Syed Ali Gilani’s son, Dr Naseem Gilani, in an interview said that they were not allowed to participate in the burial of his father. Indian police took away, last night, the tombstone placed on the site reserved for the grave of Syed Ali Gilani at Martyrs’ Graveyard in Srinagar. The APHC in its calendar has called for complete shutdown in the occupied territory for the five days from today onwards and a march towards Hyderpora residence of the veteran leader in Srinagar every day till Sunday.