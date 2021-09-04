South Punjab secretariat to adopt e-filing system soon

Preparations have been made to adopt e-filing system in all administrative departments to make use of modern technology to expedite the office affairs of South Punjab Secretariat.

In this regard, a meeting was held chaired by Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) South Punjab, Saqib Zafar, to review the e-filing system attended by secretaries of 16 departments.

The ACS constituted a committee to ensure implementation of e-filing system and directed that a weekly report should be submitted to him on progress made in this regard.

Addressing the meeting, he said that Punjab Chief Minister, Usman Bazdar, wanted to see the South Punjab Secretariat fully functional and autonomous adding that cabinet has given full powers to the secretariat amending the Rules of Business.

Mr Zafar said that was an urgent need to adopt e- filing and office automation system to expedite the affairs of the Secretariat.

He said that the adoption of digital system would eliminate outdated office system and red-tapism and computer system would track the file which will lead to timely implementation of government policies and would also bring transparency in procurement from the system.