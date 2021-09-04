K-Electric ensures sustained power supply amid Karachi rain

As sporadic bursts of heavy rain hit Karachi on Friday, K-Electric ensured the power supply to the city and its adjoining areas remained stable.

K-Electric teams remained vigilant and continued to monitor the situation as the weather intensified. The majority of the utility’s distribution network of 1900 feeders remained stable and continued to provide a safe and reliable supply of electricity. KE’s team also ensured swift restoration of power supply following disruptions in some areas due to the tripping of a few feeders. Supply to areas with high incidence of theft and kunda usage was preemptively shut down in the interest of the safety of residents; the supply was restored after receiving clearance from KE’s ground teams. To keep consumers informed about city’s power situation, K-Electric also broadcast live updates via its official social media channels.

K-Electric’s Spokesperson commented, “Despite the bursts of rain, our system remained intact ensuring that power supply could continue to major parts of the city. Our power plants and our entire transmission network remained stable, which enabled swift restoration of power to affected areas as well. Safety and reliability of power supply is a core priority for KE; following last year’s unprecedented rains in Karachi, we have invested PKR 1.5 billion on strengthening KE’s distribution infrastructure in areas prone to waterlogging.”

With more rain predicted by the Pak Meteorological Department, the Spokesperson further added, “Citizens are advised to continue observing precautionary measures and maintain a safe distance from electricity infrastructure in case of a downpour to avoid any untoward incident.”

KE teams also proactively investigated reports of an unfortunate incident reported from the Chapal Gali Area of Lighthouse on Friday. Initial findings suggest that the incident occurred inside a building where the deceased was electrocuted by coming into contact with internal wiring while reportedly attempting to cut the wires.