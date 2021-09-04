Imarat Group, Graana.com secure another ICCI award

One of Pakistan’s leading real estate conglomerates – Imarat Group of Companies, and Graana.com, secured the ‘Award for Excellence’ at the 4th ICCI Achievement Awards ceremony.

Chairman Imarat Group of Companies and CEO Graana.com, Mr. Shafiq Akbar, received the award from the chief guest, the President of Pakistan, Dr. Arif Alvi, at the event held at the President House Islamabad.

This is the second award achievement of the Imarat Group of Companies. Prior to this, the group secured the ‘Leading Construction & Real Estate Group’ award in 2020.

The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ICCI) Awards 2021 recognised and brought to light the top-notch players in different sectors serving national economic growth.

While commenting on the achievement of winning this prestigious award, Chairman Imarat Group of Companies, Mr. Shafiq Akbar, said, “Proud moment and a huge honour as we received the ‘Award for Excellence in Business’ from President Arif Alvi on behalf of a 1500+ strong team.”

The Imarat Group shares the Government’s vision of economic growth. It is creating investment options for locals and overseas Pakistanis that will, as a result, lead to the creation of numerous job opportunities in the times to come.

Emerging as the significant disrupter of conventional real estate practices, the Imarat Group of Companies has successfully delivered profitable yet innovative real estate solutions.

Imarat group has established its nationwide presence, setting offices in major cities across Pakistan with over 1500 people tirelessly committed to embracing evolving technology to enhance their overall service delivery giving the customers all they would ever wish for.