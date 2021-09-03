Heavy rainfall in Karachi causes traffic jam, power outage

KARACHI: Water accumulated at the Shahrah-e-Faisal, traffic flow is affected, rainwater also accumulated at the Shahrah-e-Pakistan. According to Pakistan Meteorological Department, Karachi is surrounded by rain clouds, the department further stated that a cloud mass that has developed over the ocean is moving towards the city. Korangi, DHA, Clifton, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Liaquatabad, Karimabad, Lasbela, and other parts of the city are also lashed with heavy rain.

PDM informed that Karachi is expected to receive rainfall for one or two hours. The department has warned that Karachi may be affected by urban flooding if it continues to rain heavily. It had stopped raining in a few areas of the city while heavy rain is expected in Karachi by evening or night. With the beginning of rain, Lyari, Kharadar, Malir, Korangi, Orangi Town, Liaquatabad, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, and Gulistan-e-Jauhar are some of the areas that suffered power outages.

Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab said that he was in Karachi District Central as the rain continued to lash several parts of the city. He tweeted “It’s raining heavily in different areas of the city. I’m in District Central right now on Shahrah e Pakistan. The administration is also out on the road.

Thunderstorms are expected in Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpur Khas, Sanghar, and Shaheed Benazirabad. Rain is also expected in Dadu, Larkana, Sukkur, Jacobabad, Islamkot, Mithi, and Nagarparkar, said the weather department. Dry and hot weather is expected to prevail in other parts of the country.

There is also a warning of urban flooding in Karachi and other cities of Sindh. Different localities in Karachi received rain on Thursday, rain was reported in a large number of areas in the city, including Ayesha Manzil, Azizabad, Yasinabad, Nazimabad, North Nazimabad, Manghopir, Sher Shah, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Surjani and Port Qasim.