Bangladesh beat New Zealand in second T20

Bangladesh beat New Zealand by four runs on Friday to go 2-0 up in their five-match Twenty20 series in Dhaka. Opener Mohammad Naim scored 39 and put on 59 for the first wicket with Liton Das (33) to lay the foundation for Bangladesh’s 141 for six off 20 overs. Skipper Mahmudullah Riyad remained unbeaten on 37 at the end. New Zealand captain Tom Latham hit an unbeaten 67 but his blitz in the final overs only got his side to 137 for five. Bangladesh won Wednesday’s opening match by seven wickets. Scorecard from the second Twenty20 international between Bangladesh and New Zealand in Dhaka on Friday: Bangladesh Mohammad Naim c Blundell b Ravindra 39 Liton Das b Ravindra 33 Mushfiqur Rahim st Latham b Ravindra 0 Shakib al Hasan c Sears b McConchie 12 Mahmudullah Riyad not out 37 Afif Hossain c de Grandhomme b Patel 3 Nurul Hasan c Young b Bennett 13 Extras (lb2, w2) 4 Total (6 wickets – 20 over) 141 Did not bat: Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed Fall: 59-1 (Liton Das), 59-2 (Rahim), 72-3 (Shakib), 106-4 (Naim), 109-5 (Afif Hossain), 141-6 (Nurul Hasan) Bowling: Ajaz Patel 4-0-20-1, McConchie 4-0-24-1, Bennett 4-0-32-1, Bracewell 3-0-30-0, Rachin Ravindra 4-0-22-3, Sears 1-0-11-0 New Zealand Tom Blundell st N. Hasan b M. Hasan 6 Rachin Ravindra b Shakib 10 Tom Latham not out 65 Will Young c Saifuddin b Shakib 22 Colin de Grandhomme c Rahim b Ahmed 8 Henry Nicholls c Rahim b M. Hasan 6 Cole McConchie not out 15 Extras (lb2, w2, nb1) 5 Total (5 wickets – 20 overs) 137 Did not bat: Doug Bracewell, Ajaz Patel, Hamish Bennett, Ben Sears Fall of wickets: 1-16 (Ravindra), 2-18 (Blundell), 3-61 (Young), 4-85 (De Grandhomme), 5-92 (Henry) Bowling: Mahedi 4-0-12-2, Nasum 3-0-17-1 (w1), Shakib 4-0-29-2, Mustafizur 4-0-34-0 (w1, nb1), Mahmudullah 1-0-7-0, Saifuddin 4-0-36-0 Result: Bangladesh won by four runs Bangladesh lead series 2-0 Toss: Bangladesh Umpires: Masudur Rahman (BAN), Tanvir Ahmed (BAN) TV Umpire: Sharfuddoula Saikat (BAN) Match Referee: Neeyamur Rashid (BAN)