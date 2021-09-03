Daily Times

Bangladesh beat New Zealand in second T20

AFP

 

Bangladesh beat New Zealand by four runs on Friday to go 2-0 up in their five-match Twenty20 series in Dhaka.

Opener Mohammad Naim scored 39 and put on 59 for the first wicket with Liton Das (33) to lay the foundation for Bangladesh’s 141 for six off 20 overs. Skipper Mahmudullah Riyad remained unbeaten on 37 at the end.

New Zealand captain Tom Latham hit an unbeaten 67 but his blitz in the final overs only got his side to 137 for five.

Bangladesh won Wednesday’s opening match by seven wickets.

 

Scorecard from the second Twenty20 international between Bangladesh and New Zealand in Dhaka on Friday:

Bangladesh

Mohammad Naim c Blundell b Ravindra  39

Liton Das b Ravindra                 33

Mushfiqur Rahim st Latham b Ravindra  0

Shakib al Hasan c Sears b McConchie  12

Mahmudullah Riyad not out            37

Afif Hossain c de Grandhomme b Patel  3

Nurul Hasan c Young b Bennett        13

Extras (lb2, w2)                      4

Total (6 wickets – 20 over)         141

Did not bat: Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed

Fall: 59-1 (Liton Das), 59-2 (Rahim), 72-3 (Shakib), 106-4 (Naim), 109-5 (Afif Hossain), 141-6 (Nurul Hasan)

Bowling: Ajaz Patel 4-0-20-1, McConchie 4-0-24-1, Bennett 4-0-32-1, Bracewell 3-0-30-0, Rachin Ravindra 4-0-22-3, Sears 1-0-11-0

New Zealand

Tom Blundell st N. Hasan b M. Hasan   6

Rachin Ravindra b Shakib             10

Tom Latham not out                   65

Will Young c Saifuddin b Shakib      22

Colin de Grandhomme c Rahim b Ahmed   8

Henry Nicholls c Rahim b M. Hasan     6

Cole McConchie not out               15

Extras (lb2, w2, nb1)                 5

Total (5 wickets – 20 overs)        137

Did not bat: Doug Bracewell, Ajaz Patel, Hamish Bennett, Ben Sears

Fall of wickets: 1-16 (Ravindra), 2-18 (Blundell), 3-61 (Young), 4-85 (De Grandhomme), 5-92 (Henry)

Bowling: Mahedi 4-0-12-2, Nasum 3-0-17-1 (w1), Shakib 4-0-29-2, Mustafizur 4-0-34-0 (w1, nb1), Mahmudullah 1-0-7-0, Saifuddin 4-0-36-0

Result: Bangladesh won by four runs

Bangladesh lead series 2-0

Toss: Bangladesh

Umpires: Masudur Rahman (BAN), Tanvir Ahmed (BAN)

TV Umpire:  Sharfuddoula Saikat (BAN)

Match Referee:  Neeyamur Rashid (BAN)

