Bangladesh beat New Zealand in second T20

Bangladesh beat New Zealand by four runs on Friday to go 2-0 up in their five-match Twenty20 series in Dhaka.

Opener Mohammad Naim scored 39 and put on 59 for the first wicket with Liton Das (33) to lay the foundation for Bangladesh’s 141 for six off 20 overs. Skipper Mahmudullah Riyad remained unbeaten on 37 at the end.

New Zealand captain Tom Latham hit an unbeaten 67 but his blitz in the final overs only got his side to 137 for five.

Bangladesh won Wednesday’s opening match by seven wickets.

Scorecard from the second Twenty20 international between Bangladesh and New Zealand in Dhaka on Friday:

Bangladesh

Mohammad Naim c Blundell b Ravindra 39

Liton Das b Ravindra 33

Mushfiqur Rahim st Latham b Ravindra 0

Shakib al Hasan c Sears b McConchie 12

Mahmudullah Riyad not out 37

Afif Hossain c de Grandhomme b Patel 3

Nurul Hasan c Young b Bennett 13

Extras (lb2, w2) 4

Total (6 wickets – 20 over) 141

Did not bat: Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed

Fall: 59-1 (Liton Das), 59-2 (Rahim), 72-3 (Shakib), 106-4 (Naim), 109-5 (Afif Hossain), 141-6 (Nurul Hasan)

Bowling: Ajaz Patel 4-0-20-1, McConchie 4-0-24-1, Bennett 4-0-32-1, Bracewell 3-0-30-0, Rachin Ravindra 4-0-22-3, Sears 1-0-11-0

New Zealand

Tom Blundell st N. Hasan b M. Hasan 6

Rachin Ravindra b Shakib 10

Tom Latham not out 65

Will Young c Saifuddin b Shakib 22

Colin de Grandhomme c Rahim b Ahmed 8

Henry Nicholls c Rahim b M. Hasan 6

Cole McConchie not out 15

Extras (lb2, w2, nb1) 5

Total (5 wickets – 20 overs) 137

Did not bat: Doug Bracewell, Ajaz Patel, Hamish Bennett, Ben Sears

Fall of wickets: 1-16 (Ravindra), 2-18 (Blundell), 3-61 (Young), 4-85 (De Grandhomme), 5-92 (Henry)

Bowling: Mahedi 4-0-12-2, Nasum 3-0-17-1 (w1), Shakib 4-0-29-2, Mustafizur 4-0-34-0 (w1, nb1), Mahmudullah 1-0-7-0, Saifuddin 4-0-36-0

Result: Bangladesh won by four runs

Bangladesh lead series 2-0

Toss: Bangladesh

Umpires: Masudur Rahman (BAN), Tanvir Ahmed (BAN)

TV Umpire: Sharfuddoula Saikat (BAN)

Match Referee: Neeyamur Rashid (BAN)