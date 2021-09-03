Pakistan idealises Chinese model to eliminate poverty, PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said Friday the world is facing multiple challenges spanning from climate change to poverty and food scarcity especially after the COVID-19 outbreak, Daily Times reported.

While addressing virtually a ceremony in China, PM Imran Khan said for the developing countries, it was all-important to deal with the food scarcity challenge. He further said China is an outstanding example when it comes to eliminating poverty from the world.

The premier also shared the example of how Pakistani dealt with the severe challenges posed by Covid’19. He said it was by the Ehsaas Program that supported the government efforts in fighting the pandemic-led crisis. Adding that Pakistan is moving towards a green and clean country and to achieve this we have already planted a billion tree saplings.

He said with the help of technology, it is now a possibility to save the swathes of land from going barren.

PM Imran Khan chairs meeting to devise local government polls’ strategy in Punjab

Today, Imran Khan will separately chair a meeting to plan a strategy for local government elections in Punjab province besides also reviewing the political and governmental issues in the province.

Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, and federal ministers attended the meeting. Both, Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and Usman Dar; had left for Islamabad to attend the meeting where a federal level core committee would possibly be formed to investigate matters related to Punjab province.