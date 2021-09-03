World Bank to fund Kamyab Jawan Programme, says Usman Dar

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Usman Dar said, the World Bank has offered to provide support for ‘Kamyab Jawan Programme’ the flagship project of the existing government. The remarks came after the meeting of Usman Dar with the country head of the World Bank along with his team who gave a briefing on the Kamyab Jawan Programme.

The delegation gave their satisfactory remarks over the distribution of loans and opportunities of jobs for the youngsters. This program helped youngsters to earn livelihood in an honourable manner through loans and scholarship programs. Dar said that over 42,000 youngsters have been provided jobs through the program

The World Bank appreciated the provision of jobs to 42,000 people under Kamyab Jawan initiative and expressed their desire to work with Pakistan for public welfare. The delegation conveyed that soon a broad and effective mechanism for supporting youngsters would be composed by them.

It is apt to mention here that various initiatives have been launched through Kamyab Jawan programme to support the youngsters including 170,000 skill development scholarships and loan facilities for upto Rs50 million.