Ramiz Raja meets Babar Azam ahead of T20 World Cup

LAHORE: Former Pakistan Test captain Ramiz Raja, who is all set to become the new Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, met skipper Babar Azamhere the other day to discuss the team selection ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup. According to media reports, that former cricketer has allowed Babar the freedom to choose his team for the mega-event. However, he has also demanded results from the skipper. “You (Babar Azam) are free to pick a team for the World Cup, whoever you want, I need results,”Ramiz was quoted as saying to Babar. “No one will interfere in the selection matter but there will be no compromise on fitness.” According to reports,Ramiz was referring to the fielding fumbles in the first Test match against the West Indies, which cost Pakistan the game and, as a result, eluded the Men in Green from winning the series.Babar thanked Ramiz and promised to come up with results in the tournament, which will kick off on October 17.Ramiz also discussed squads for the New Zealand series and issues related to domestic cricket with PCB chief executive officer Wasim Khan and Director High-Performance Centre Nadeem Khan, respectively.Ramiz has been nominated by Prime Minister Imran Khan, patron-in-chief of the PCB, for the post. The PCB Board of Governors will meet on September 13 to elect the chairman.













