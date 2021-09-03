Stress and lifestyle changes behind heart attack in young people: doctors

Actor and Bigg Boss winner Sidharth Shukla breathed his last on Thursday. The actor died of a heart attack at his Mumbai home. After his sudden demise at the age of 40, doctors have said stress, lifestyle changes could lead to a heart attack in young people.

Dr. Ashwani Mehta, Cardiologist, Sir GangaRam Hospital spoke on Siddharth Shukla’s death, “There is a direct link between mental health and sudden death due to cardiac arrest. People don’t take care of their mental health but work hard only on physical health,” he said.

“Family history must also be considered. One must get checkups done at this age. More Indians are dying young due to cardiac arrest since some years, people need to sit and speak with friends and family members, social disconnect is also leading to mental and physical stress which is largely contributing to an unhealthy heart,” he said.

“Heart attack in young people is a major issue in our country, there are several reasons. These people have no major symptoms prior to a heart attack and also people with no major risk factors develop a sudden heart attack. One of the reasons is the genetic formation,” said Dr. Ravi Gupta, Consultant Cardiologist, Wockhardt Hospital, Mumbai Central. Dr. HK Bali, Chairman, Cardiac Sciences, Paras Healthcare said, “It is very unfortunate to see such deaths. Lifestyle changes are a major cause along with abnormal diet, lack of exercise. Young people need to take care of their lifestyle. Reduce stress by doing yoga, listening to music. They need to prioritise their life.”

“Increasing stress is a major cause,” Dr. Ravi Gupta said.