Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Shipping activity remained active at the Port where five ships, MSC Paola, IVS Atsugi, Caribbean, Sereno and Gasloc Shanghai carrying containers, coal, chemicals, mogas and natural gas were berthed at Container Terminal, Huang Fuyun Terminal, Engro Terminal, Oil Terminal and Gasport Terminal respectively on Wednesday.

Meanwhile seven more ships, OOCL Washington, MOL Growth, Orient Sky, Sky Ploeg, Sanmar SongBird, Alpine Legend and Al-Marroona carrying containers, soya bean, chemicals, gas oil, palm oil and natural gas also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

Berths were engaged by nine ships to load/offload containers, steel coil, coal, rapeseeds, chemicals, mogas, natural gas and palm oil, out of them, two ships, General cargo carrier ‘Lausanne’ and Chemicals tanker ‘Caribbean-I’ sailed out to sea on Thursday morning and an edible oil carrier ‘Ginza’ is expected to sail from Liquid Terminal on same day (today) in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput during the last 24 hours stood at 103,041 tonnes, comprising 93,418 tonnes imports cargo and 9,623 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 1,320 containers (970 TEUs imports and 350 TEUs export), was handled at the port.

There are twenty two ships currently at outer anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them eight ships, OOCL Washington, MOL Growth, KSL Huayang, Tian Fu, Bulk Venus, Fancy Lady, Sky Ploeg.

Moreover, Al-Marroona carrying containers, general cargo, coal, palm oil, chemicals and natural gas are expected to take berths at QICT, MW-1, MW-2, LCT, EVTL and EETL respectively on Thursday (today), while another container vessel ‘Glen Canyon’ is due to arrive at Port Qasim on same day and ‘Maersk Nansha’ is due to arrive on Friday.