Leather Tanned exports witnessed 51.77pc increase

The Leather Tanned exports during the first month of fiscal year of 2021-22 grew by 51.77 percent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of the previous year.

During the period from July 21, Leather Tanned worth of $15,984 were exported as compared to the exports of $10,532 in the same period of the previous year.

Meanwhile, carpets, rugs and mats exports increased by 0.75 percent, worth $5,526 were also exported in the current financial year as compared to the exports of $5,485 valuing the same period of the previous year.

During the period under view, other exports increased by 29.88 percent, worth $8,459 were exported in the current fiscal year as compared to the exports of valuing $6,513 of the same period of the previous year.