Tariff protection sought for domestic producers of Ivy leaves

Herbion Pakistan (PVT) Limited has requested the National Tariff Commission (NTC) to provide tariff protection for domestic industry producing the IVY leaf and Tribulus extract by imposing duties on the import of the herbal extracts from Ivy leaves and Tribulus.

The applicant is a manufacturer of herbal extracts including the extracts from Ivy leaves and Tribulus who had requested tariff protection against the imports of herbal extracts from Ivy leaves and Tribulus by way of increase in customs duties on it in order to discourage their imports and encourage its local extraction by way of increase in customs duty, according to a press release issued by the NTC, ministry of commerce on Thursday.

According to the applicant, this extraction involves an industrial process using other additives. The product/extracts are then used in herbal medicine for the common cold, bronchitis, and other respiratory conditions.

In this regard, the commission has initiated an inquiry under Section-8 of The National Tariff Commission Act, 2015 at the request of Herbion Pakistan (Pvt.) Limited.

The NTC has sought views and suggestions from the parties having an interest in business relating to or associated with the imports, manufacturing, marketing, and use of extracts from Ivy leaves and Tribulus extracts.

The views and suggestions could be sent within 15 days of publication of the public notice issued on September 01, to the secretary, NTC, 4th Floor, State Life Building No.5, Blue Area, Islamabad, the press release added. A virtual public hearing on the issue is scheduled to be held on September 21, 2021, at 11am.