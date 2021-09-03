Soft loans worth Rs25bn approved for 30,000 youth in two years: Usman Dar

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar on Thursday said that the government had so far approved soft loans amounting to Rs25 billion for 30,000 young people under the Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme (YES) of Kamyab Jawan Programme (KJP). The concessionary loans were approved in two years’ time period under the YES, launched in 2019 to provide finance to budding entrepreneurs to open new businesses and expand the existing one. In a news statement, Usman Dar said that there had been a massive economic activity across the country as the number of successful entrepreneurs of KJP was growing gradually. He assured the youth of merit and transparency in the loan disbursement process. Meanwhile, the SAPM tweeted the story of Asad Kamal who succeeded in setting up his own real estate business after getting a Rs9 million loan. Asad Kamal who is a resident of Rawalpindi, in a video message, expressed extended gratitude to Prime Minister Imran Khan and the KJP’s team for providing such opportunities to youth of the country.













