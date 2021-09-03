Pakistan may close Chaman border over ‘security threats’

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Thursday said the authorities may close the Chaman border crossing ‘for some time’ in view of security threats.

“I have spoken to Frontier Constabulary, following which the border management will decide to close the border,” the minister said while addressing a gathering in Islamabad. He said that Pakistan’s security agencies are vigilant to respond to any threat from enemies. Pakistan Army has been deployed at the borders, he said, adding that the forces are monitoring movement along the divide. He said that the Pakistan Army is proficiently accomplishing its responsibility to safeguard the country and performing duties on borders to protect every inch of the motherland. The minister said that the whole nation should be proud of having such professional security agencies and their sincere contribution for the country. “We had sacrificed more than any country of the world with loss of lives but still our morals are high with having world’s most professional and sound army,” he added.

The minister said Pakistan is a responsible state and will fulfill its responsibility of national security while meeting international expectations as a major country of the region with the objective to strengthen peace in Afghanistan. He said that Indian intelligence agency, Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) and Afghanistan’s National Directorate of Security (NDS) were in state of stress on facing defeat in fulfillment of their plans.

Sheikh Rashid said that it was sign of satisfaction that there was no sign of crisis or bloodshed in Afghanistan and situation seemed under control. He said that Pakistan was supporting the foreigners’ evacuation after takeover of the Taliban in Afghanistan on humanitarian grounds.