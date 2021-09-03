Geelani’s mission will live on until people of IIOJK win freedom: COAS

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has expressed deepest grief on the sad demise of Syed Ali Shah Geelani Army Chief said that the lifelong sacrifices and ceaseless struggle of Syed Ali Geelani symbolizes indomitable resolve of Kashmiris against Indian occupation. Ali Geelani ‘s dream and his mission will live on until people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) win their right of self-determination,” he added. Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi has also expressed grief and sorrow over the death of Senior Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Gillani. In a statement, he said the death of Syed Ali Gillani has deprived Kashmiri people of a great Hurriyat leader. The Naval Chief said Syed Ali Gillani was a shining star of Kashmiri freedom movement.













