British foreign secretary in Pakistan to discuss Afghanistan

Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab was set to arrive in Pakistan on Thursday for a two-day visit during which he will discuss the situation in Afghanistan and bilateral relations with senior officials. In a statement, the Foreign Office said Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi would hold official talks with the visiting British dignitary, who is also scheduled to meet other leaders. The statement did not mention the leaders Raab would meet. Pakistan and the United Kingdom have been closely engaged on the latest developments in Afghanistan, the FO said, noting that the leaders of the two countries had discussed the situation in the war-torn country several times in the last month. Last month, Prime Minister Imran Khan had received a telephone call from his British counterpart Boris Johnson in which they exchanged views on Afghanistan. Johnson had agreed to remain in touch with Imran. In the bilateral context, Prime Minister Imran had highlighted the extensive measures taken by Pakistan to contain Covid-19, and said relevant data had been shared with the UK and called for the removal of Pakistan from Britain's 'red' travel list.














