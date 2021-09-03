PML-N regrets ‘sensationalism’ by media for ‘ulterior motives’

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz on Thursday regretted that certain sections of the news media have not only misconstrued a simple matter but have gone further by sensationalizing it to serve the plots in their minds.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the party said it was a simple matter of certain media outlets quoting Shehbaz Sharif incorrectly by not mentioning a key element of his statement in which he had clearly mentioned that he would be willing to work with all political parties, excluding PTI. “The irresponsible the doctored statement printed by certain media outlets prompted the PMLN president to issue the clarification,” the statement read.

“For those who do not understand the official hierarchy of a political party, it is clarified that all statements to the press are issued on the instruction of the party president and their dissemination is the responsibility of the secretary information,” the PML-N statement read. “Twisting, misconstruing and sensationalizing such simple official process is highly unprofessional and irresponsible,” it further said. “The PML-N believes in freedom of media and urges a responsible and well-informed practice of these freedoms,” it concluded.