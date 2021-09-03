National Artificial Intelligence Forum organised

Sino-Pak Center for Artificial Intelligence (SPCAI) organized the National Artificial Intelligence Forum (NAIF) 2021 on Thursday at Pak-Austria Fachhochschule: Institute of Applied Sciences & Technology (PAF-IAST). The forum was held under the auspices of the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT), Government of Pakistan, and Pak-Austria Fachhochschule: Institute of Applied Sciences & Technology (PAF-IAST).

The forum was inaugurated by Prof. Dr. Atta ur Rehman, Chairman Prime Ministar Task Force on Science and Technology. Speaking on the occasion he said, our youth should be equipped with modern knowledge and required skills to lead the country as innovation driving economies. Dr Muhammad Mujahid, Rector PAF-IAST emphasized over skills orientation, focused and relevant research towards solving the problems and effective academia industry linkages.

While welcoming the participants, Dr Atif Shakoor, Managing Director SPCAI shared the background, objectives and importance of AI forum.

The forum was an effort to develop an awareness of the role and impact of AI in Pakistani society and industry, as well as industrial processes, social fabric, and economic growth.