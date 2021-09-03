AIOU announces admissions in BA associate degrees, teacher training programmes

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced admission for the second phase of autumn Semester 2021. According to AIOU, in this phase, admissions in BA general (Associate Degree in Arts), B.Com (Associate Degree in Commerce), 2-year associate degree in education, 1.5, 2.5, and 4 years B.Ed is announced. For admission in BA General and B.Com, the candidate must have passed all compulsory courses in Secondary and Higher Secondary including English. Eligibility for admission in Associate Degree in Education is 45% with FA / FSC. MA / MSc / BS or BA Honors (four years) qualification is required for admission in 1.5 years B.Ed. While students who have obtained FA / FSC or equivalent education (Second Division) are eligible for admission in the four-year B.Ed program. In BA General (Associate Degree) and B.Com (Associate Degree in Commerce) students who are getting enrolled in the first semester or continuing students can apply through both online and manual systems.













