Accountability court seeks reply from Sharif family, others

An accountability court sought a reply from Pakistan Muslim League-N president and opposition leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and his family for September 16, in a money laundering case. Accountability Court Lahore Judge Sheikh Sajjad Ahmed heard the case. As many as 13 applicants including Shehbaz Sharif, his son Hamza Shehbaz and his wife Nusrat Shehbaz filed the review petition in the court for restoration of their properties and bank accounts. They pleaded with the court that verdict of the accountability court to freeze the assets of Shehbaz Sharif and his family was beyond its jurisdiction and the court should review and suspend its order.













