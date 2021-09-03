SMTA awards contract to Dar Al-Handasah for Yellow Line BRTs

Government of Sindh, through Sindh Mass Transit Authority (SMTA), Transport and Mass Transit Department (TMTD) along with the financial support of the World Bank is implementing Karachi Mobility Project – Yellow Line BRT Corridor to improve mobility, accessibility and safety along the corridor.

Karachi Mobility Project – Yellow Line BRT Corridor is a 21-KMs long corridor from Dawood Chowrangi to Numaish having two bus depots, 28 stations, two flyovers, nine underpasses and expected ridership of 300,000 people/day. The bus fleet proposed for Yellow BRT corridor is 268 diesel-hybrid vehicles. The total cost of the project is $438.9 million. Awais Qadir Shah, Minister for Transport & Mass Transit Department announced that the Karachi Mobility Project is indeed another step forward to address the urban transport issues of Karachi. He further announced that due consideration has been given to uplift the entire BRT corridor from façade to façade in order to ensure systematic solution of urban infrastructure issues.

To implement the project, Sindh Mass Transit Authority awarded a contract to Dar-al-Handasah joint venture NESPAK for consulting services for preparation of detailed design, procurement support and construction supervision of Karachi Mobility Project – Yellow Line BRT Corridor. Rabah, Area Coordinator Dar-al-Handasah and Project Director KMP Imran Bhatti signed the contract. The Project Director, Mr. Imran Bhatti said “this is a vital step forward for the development of the project and people of Karachi will soon witness a bus rapid transit system which will provide a safe and reliable transport system”.