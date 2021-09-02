Opposition expresses concern on EVMs and related process

On Thursday, PML-N’s delegation met with Chief Election Commissioner and after the meeting, they talked to media persons and accused the government of using government machinery to steal the cantonment board local body elections while they also expressed distrust in the electronic voting machine.

PMLN leader Khawaja Saad Rafique claimed that the government wants to steal the cantonment board elections on the directive of the Prime Minister, while he was speaking to media persons he stated that the government is influencing the elections by intimidating the officials. The government missionaries have turned their attention to the cantonment board,” he added.

Ahsan Iqbal said that the Election Commission should play its role on the issue of electronic voting machines.PML-N leaders showed their concern and said that the issue of the use of government machinery is very serious and the Election commission should take notice of it and he also said that the nation must be told about the attempt to steal the election of Daska.

PML-N leaders Ahsan Iqbal, Saad Rafique, Ata Tarar, Maryam Aurangzeb, and Malik Abrar called on Chief Election Commissioner and inform him of their concerns over electronic voting machines.