Malik Ahmad Khan appointed as Shehbaz Sharif’s spokesperson

PML-N President and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday appointed Malik Ahmad Khan as his official spokesperson. Shehbaz Sharif, in a tweet, announced Malik Ahmad Khan’s appointment and praised his services to the party as well as his previous role as Special Assistant to CM Punjab on Culture and Information.

Malik Ahmad Khan is a serving MPA who won his seat from PP-179 Kasur-V. He is currently working as a Vice President Punjab of PML-N. He obtained the degree of LL.B. (Hons.)

I am happy to announce that Malik Ahmad Khan @MalikMAhmadKhan will be my spokesperson. He served as special assistant to Chief Minister Punjab on Information and Culture during my tenure as CM and did a remarkable job. pic.twitter.com/H1ATfLDlVB — President PMLN (@president_pmln) September 2, 2021