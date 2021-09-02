Daily Times

Your right to know Thursday, September 02, 2021


,

Malik Ahmad Khan appointed as Shehbaz Sharif’s spokesperson

Web Desk

PML-N President and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday appointed Malik Ahmad Khan as his official spokesperson. Shehbaz Sharif, in a tweet, announced Malik Ahmad Khan’s appointment and praised his services to the party as well as his previous role as Special Assistant to CM Punjab on Culture and Information.

Malik Ahmad Khan is a serving MPA who won his seat from PP-179 Kasur-V. He is currently working as a Vice President Punjab of PML-N. He obtained the degree of LL.B. (Hons.)

 

 

Submit a Comment