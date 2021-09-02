Women made false rape allegations, claims factory owner

LAHORE: The women made false allegations of rape, the arrested factory owner claimed on Thursday . He was arrested in connection with the alleged gang rape of two young women in Lahore.

During the investigation, Nadeem, the factory owner, told that his cousin Irfan had planned to celebrate the birth of his son at the factory, and five other friends were also invited to the party. Nadeen also claimed that both young women were brought from Shahdara for the party to dance and they paid Rs15,000 to these women for this dance party.

He claimed a dispute over money took place and so the women made false accusations of rape. The suspect also confessed that the women brought from Shahdara were supposed to get free by 2 pm, but were taken home at 7 am the next day instead.

This rape case was reported a day earlier, it was reported by police that three men gang-raped two young women at a factory in Gujjarpura, that makes chairs in Karol Ghatti, and then escaped. Later the factory owner had been taken into custody as suspected by the law enforcers.

Usman Buzdar had also taken the notice of this gang rape, and sought a report from the Lahore CCPO. He strictly ordered the immediate arrest of the suspects involved in the rape within the limits of the Gujjarpura police station.