Flash flooding caused by Storm Ida kills nine in New York and New Jersey

New York resident George Bailey stated that: “Right in the middle of dinner I hear gurgling, and the water’s coming up out of the shower drain in our bathroom. “I went to check the main water line in the utility room, and by the time I walked back into the living room there was nearly a foot of water. It was incredible how fast it came through.”

The US National Weather Service declared a flood emergency in New York City, Brooklyn, Queens and parts of Long Island, and issued tornado warnings for parts of Massachusetts and Rhode Island. A flood emergency, as opposed to a warning, is issued in “exceedingly rare situations when a severe threat to human life and catastrophic damage from a flash flood is happening or will happen soon”, the NWS said.