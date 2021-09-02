Famous Indian TV actor ‘Sidharth Shukla’ deceased due to cardiac arrest

Renowned Indian TV actor, model, host and the winner of the reality show Bigg Boss 13 ‘Sidharth Shukla’, passed away today (Thursday). Shukla died of a severe heart attack this morning in Mumbai. He was just 40 and was living with his mother and two sisters.

“He was brought dead to the hospital some time ago,” the senior Cooper Hospital official said. Immediately after his death, a number of celebrities started sharing condolence messages on Twitter. Actor Manoj Bajpayee wrote, “OMG!!! This is So Shocking!!! Words will fail to describe the shock and sense of loss of his near and dear ones !!! May he rest in peace !!! No yaar !!!!”

His Bigg Boss fellow Himanshi Khurana tweeted, “Oh my God. It’s hard to believe. RIP Sidharth Shukla.”Comedian and actor Sunil Grover tweeted, “Shocked and sad to know about Sidharth Shukla. Gone too soon. Prayers. Rest in peace.” Actor Nimrat Kaur wrote, “Heartfelt condolences to the loved ones of late Sidharth Shukla. Terribly shocking and distressing news”

Sidharth Shukla started his career from modeling, after that he made his acting debut with a lead role in the television show Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na in 2008 opposite Aastha Chaudhary, he has been seen in other tv show ‘Jaane Pehchaane Se Ye Ajnabbi’ and ‘Love U Zindagi’. In 2014, he made his Bollywood debut in a supporting role in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. He got immense fame after winning season 13 of Bigg Boss and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7.